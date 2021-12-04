 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 5 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 5

Local Local |

Sam is a 10-year-old, neutered male American bulldog mix weighing about 70 pounds. He is a gentle and loving boy who can't wait to have his own couch to lay on and human to cuddle. He likes some female dogs but hasn't gotten along with any males yet. The Summit County Animal Control and Shelter is seeking a foster home where Sam can live out his golden years.
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter/Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Dogs

  • Aries, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
  • Charlie, 4 years, Australian shepherd mix, white, spayed female
  • Izzi, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
  • Jamie, 1 year 1 month, German shepherd mix, brown and black, spayed female
  • Jerry, 1 year 1 month, soft-coated wheaten terrier mix, brown, neutered male
  • Josie, 1 year 1 month, Australian shepherd mix, brown and white, spayed female
  • Maxx, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
  • Muffin, 2 years, Welsh corgi Pembroke and dachshund mix, brindle, spayed female
  • Sam, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male

Cats

  • Darth, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
  • Ferguson, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
  • Fern, 7 months, domestic shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
  • Fiona, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
  • Frank, 7 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
  • Fredricka, 7 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
  • Gingy, 5 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, neutered male
  • Lucy, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
  • Marlee, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, spayed female
  • Marlon, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
  • Mason, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
  • Melina, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, spayed female
  • Melody, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
  • Shelbie, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

Guinea pigs

  • Bart, 5 months, guinea pig, brown and white, unaltered male
  • Marge, 1 year 1 month, guinea pig, brown and white, unaltered female
  • PK, no age, guinea pig, calico, unaltered male

Rabbits

  • Billie, 3 years, Holland lop, white, unaltered female

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Local
See more