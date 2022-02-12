Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 13
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Abigail, 3 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Allie, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Amy, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Ferguson, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Fern, 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Nadia, 2 years, Siamese and snowshoe mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
- Panda, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- Prince, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Reid, 2 years, domestic shorthair, buff, neutered male
- Tris, 6 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Zazu, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tab and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Aria, 1 year 6 months, Siberian husky, tan and black, spayed female
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonhound and Labrador retriever mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Gunner, 3 years, vizsla and Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Libby, 1 year, English coonhound (redtick coonhound), red ticked and white, spayed female
- Nellie, 6 years, Australian shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- Pippin, 2 years, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix, brindle and white, spayed female
- Polo, 1 year, German shepherd and Alaskan husky mix, white, neutered male
- River, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever mix, brown and black, neutered male
- Snowy, 1 year 3 months, Alaskan husky and German shepherd mix, white, spayed female
