 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 14, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Local Local |

Steven Josephson
  

Cleo is a 9-year-old white and black domestic longhaired female cat. She's a nervous girl who takes some time to settle and will need someone who's gentle and can move slowly with her.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

BUTTERCUP, 1 year, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CLEO, 9 years, domestic longhair, black and white, spayed female

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

GAYE, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female

HARPER, 9 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

THOR, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

Oliver is a great Pyrenees and settler retriever mix weighing about 85 pounds. He is very affectionate and would do well in a home with other cats, dogs and children.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

BO, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male

DJANGO, 1 year 4 months, pointer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and brown, neutered male

ELVIS, 1 year 2 months, English pointer, tan and white, neutered male

FLYNN, 7 months, Labrador retriever, black, spayed female

HURRICANE, 11 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

LUNA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female

OLIVER, 2 years, great Pyrenees and settler retriever mix, white, neutered male

WHYLLER, 1 year 4 months, Labrador retriever and rottweiler mix, black and tan, neutered male

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 
Local
See more