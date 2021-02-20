Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
GAYE, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female
HARPER, 9 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
Dogs
BO, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male
CINNAMON, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix, red, spayed female
DJANGO, 1 year 4 months, pointer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and brown, neutered male
ELVIS, 1 year 2 months, English pointer, tan and white, neutered male
FLYNN, 7 months, Labrador retriever, black, spayed female
HURRICANE, 11 months, Labrador Retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
LUNA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.