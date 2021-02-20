 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 21, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Elvis is a 1-year-old English Pointer weighing about 45 pounds. He is a fun-loving and energetic boy who mostly loves to be around people.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

GAYE, 1 year 7 months, domestic longhair, gray, spayed female

HARPER, 9 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

Django is a 1-year-old pointer and pit bull terrier mix. He is the sweetest boy, and he can’t wait to have his own person to call all his own. He would do well in a home with other dogs and children, but not cats because he likes to chase them.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

BO, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male

CINNAMON, 3 years, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix, red, spayed female

DJANGO, 1 year 4 months, pointer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and brown, neutered male

ELVIS, 1 year 2 months, English pointer, tan and white, neutered male

FLYNN, 7 months, Labrador retriever, black, spayed female

HURRICANE, 11 months, Labrador Retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

LUNA, 4 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female

