Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 28

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Boomer is a 1-year-old, neutered male, ticked tabby. He was adopted last year as a kitten, but his owner developed severe allergies. He is a bit shy at first but very cuddly and gentle. He enjoys playing with toys and getting brushed.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

Cats

  • Beauregard, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
  • Boomer, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
  • Coco, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
  • Decker, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male
Bo is a 5-year-old neutered male weighing in at about 50 pounds. He is a pit bull mix who loves attention from all humans, even kids. He was returned to the shelter because he didn’t get along with a cat. He is a little timid upon meeting new dogs and warms up at his own pace.
Photo from Summit County Animal Shelter

Dogs

  • Luna, 4 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
  • Bo, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male
  • Howie, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle, neutered male
  • Hurricane, 11 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
  • Roscoe, 1 year, Siberian husky mix, red and white, neutered male
  • Traeger, 8 months, Labrador retriever, neutered male

 

