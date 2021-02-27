Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 28
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Beauregard, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Boomer, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Coco, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
- Decker, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- Luna, 4 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
- Bo, 5 years, pit bull terrier, silver, neutered male
- Howie, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, blue merle, neutered male
- Hurricane, 11 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- Roscoe, 1 year, Siberian husky mix, red and white, neutered male
- Traeger, 8 months, Labrador retriever, neutered male
