Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 6
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Allie, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Curtis, 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Fancy, 2 years, domestic mediumhair, seal point, spayed female
- Ferguson, 9 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Fern, 9 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Foxy, 14 weeks, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Frenchy, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Panda, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- Prince, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Thomas, 1 year 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Tiana, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and white, spayed female
- Tris, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Zazu, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Avery, 9 months, golden retriever and Shiba Inu mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Gunner, 3 years, vizsla and Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Libby, 1 year, English coonhound (redtick coonhound), red ticked and white, spayed female
- Nala, 4 years, Chinese Shar Pei and rottweiler mix, brown and tan, spayed female
- River, 1 year 1 month, Labrador retriever mix, brown and black, neutered male
- Roscoe, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- Snowy, 1 year 3 months, Alaskan husky and German shepherd dog mix, white, spayed female
