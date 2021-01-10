 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 10, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

YoYo is a 7 year old domestic shorthaired cat. She's declawed and is full of love.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Cats

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

BECKETT, 8 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male

CARLEIGH, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CAYDEN, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

CELESTE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

CORA, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

MARINDA, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

YOYO, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female

Dogs

Indy is a German shepherd and Chihuahua mix. She's about 10 to 12 months old and would need an active person as her new owner.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

EMILY, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female

HURRICANE, 10 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

INDY, 9 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female

TIKO, 1 year, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Australian cattle dog mix, brown and black, neutered male

Rabbits

JET, 15 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male

PITCH, 15 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male

Local
