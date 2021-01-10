Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
BECKETT, 8 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
CARLEIGH, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CAYDEN, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
CELESTE, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
CORA, 11 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
MARINDA, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female
MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
YOYO, 7 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
Dogs
EMILY, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
HURRICANE, 10 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
INDY, 9 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated Chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female
TIKO, 1 year, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Australian cattle dog mix, brown and black, neutered male
Rabbits
JET, 15 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male
PITCH, 15 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male
