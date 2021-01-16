 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 17, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Cats

Steven Josephson
  

Tiko is a 3-year-old smooth-coated Chihuahua and Australian cattle dog mix, who would do best as the only dog in the home. He likes to hike and is big on cuddles.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

DUCHESS, 4 years, Russian blue, blue and white, spayed female

MARINDA, 1 year 7 months, domestic shorthair, white and orange, spayed female

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

DJANGO, 1 year 3 months, pointer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and brown, neutered male

EMILY, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female

HURRICANE, 10 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

JACK, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

RANDALL, 2 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male

TIKO, 3 years, smooth-coated Chihuahua and Australian cattle dog mix, brown and black, neutered male

