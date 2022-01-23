 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 23 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 23

Murphy is a 2-year-old, male mastiff. He is shy at first, especially with men, but he will warm up to you quite quickly.
Summit County Animal Shelter/Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

  • ASHA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
  • FERGUSON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
  • FERN, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
  • FRANK, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
  • GRAYCIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
  • GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
  • JINGLES, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
  • SNOW SQUALL, 4 years, domestic longhair, white and calico, spayed female

Dogs

  • ANYA, 1 year, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
  • AVERY, 8 months, golden retriever and shiba inu mix, tan and white, spayed female
  • BERLIN, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
  • GIGI, 1 year, Australian shepherd and Siberian husky mix, gray and white, spayed female
  • LAPI, 4 years, Akita and Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
  • LEO, 11 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
  • MURPHEY, 2 years, mastiff mix, brown and black, unknown gender
  • REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male

Guinea pigs

  • MARK, 1 year 2 months, brown and white, unaltered male
  • PK, no age, calico, unaltered male

