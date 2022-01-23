Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 23
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ASHA, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- FERGUSON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FRANK, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- GRAYCIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- JINGLES, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- SNOW SQUALL, 4 years, domestic longhair, white and calico, spayed female
Dogs
- ANYA, 1 year, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
- AVERY, 8 months, golden retriever and shiba inu mix, tan and white, spayed female
- BERLIN, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese shar-pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- GIGI, 1 year, Australian shepherd and Siberian husky mix, gray and white, spayed female
- LAPI, 4 years, Akita and Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
- LEO, 11 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- MURPHEY, 2 years, mastiff mix, brown and black, unknown gender
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- MARK, 1 year 2 months, brown and white, unaltered male
- PK, no age, calico, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local