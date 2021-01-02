Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CEE CEE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female
COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
GIGI, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female
HURRICANE, 10 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
INDY, 9 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female
JACK, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male
Rabbits
JET, 14 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male
PITCH, 14 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male
