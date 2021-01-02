 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 3, 2021 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Reef is a 2-year-old male shorthair. He's a little shy, but is settling more and more in as each day passes.
Photo from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Cats

BEAUREGARD, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male

CASANOVA, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CEE CEE, 12 years, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female

COCO, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female

MAVERICK, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

REEF, 2 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male

Dogs

GIGI, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, black, spayed female

HURRICANE, 10 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male

INDY, 9 months, German shepherd and smooth-coated chihuahua mix, tan and black, spayed female

JACK, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog and Australian kelpie mix, tan, neutered male

Rabbits

JET, 14 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male

PITCH, 14 weeks, short hair rabbit, black, unaltered male

