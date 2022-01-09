Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 9
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- BLUEBELL, 8 years, domestic longhair, cream, spayed female
- DARTH, 8 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- FERGUSON, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FIONA, 8 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- FRANK, 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered mal
- FREDRICKA, 8 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- GRIFFIN, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- JINGLES, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- SNOW SQUALL, 4 years, domestic longhair, white and calico, spayed female
- TATE, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- TORTELLINI, 7 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- ANYA, 1 year, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
- CORK, 1 year 7 months, Australian cattle dog mix, black and blue merle, neutered male
- GEM, 15 weeks, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- LEO, 11 months, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- SHERMAN, 1 year 5 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and brown, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- MARGE, 1 year 2 months, guinea pig, brown and white, unaltered female
- PK, no age, guinea pig, calico, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local