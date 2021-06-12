Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 13
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Avatar, 9 years, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- Duke, 14 years, Persian, chocolate point, neutered male
- Harry, 14 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Layla, 12 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, spayed female
- Mabel, 3 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Phoebe, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Pippin, 1 year, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Tangie, 12 years, domestic shorthair, gray, neutered male
Dogs
- Chipper, 1 year 1 month, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- Grant, 2 years, Labrador retriever and catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Hurricane, 1 year 3 months, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- Pixie, 10 months, toy fox terrier mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Spot, 2 years, pit bull terrier and basset hound mix, white, neutered male
- Tonto, 2 years, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Apple Butter, 6 months, guinea pig, orange and white, unaltered female
- Jelly, 6 months, guinea pig, orange and white, unaltered female
- Peanut butter, 1 year, guinea pig, orange and white, unaltered female
- Vegemite, 6 months, guinea pig, orange and white, unaltered female
