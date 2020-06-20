Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 21, 2020

Gecko is a 2-year old, neutered, 95 pound pit bull mix. He doesn't like busy loud households and cats.

Cats

CARMELA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

CEDRIC, no age, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male

GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

JANICE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female

PUFFIN, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

ROSIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female

TONY, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

YODI, 4 years, Maine coon and Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male

Dogs

ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female

ALFIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, blonde, neutered male

DEXTER, 8 years, German shepherd, black and tan, neutered male

FRANK, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male

GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

GINGER, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

MAX-A-MILLION, 2 years, Plott hound mix, brindle, neutered male

MILLIE, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black, spayed female

WHITEY, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male