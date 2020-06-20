Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of June 21, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Note: The animal shelter is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please visit SummitCountyCo.gov/animalcontrol for physical distancing protocols.
Cats
CARMELA, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
CEDRIC, no age, domestic mediumhair, white and gray tabby, neutered male
GYPSY, 6 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
JANICE, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
MITZIE, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
PUFFIN, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
ROSIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
TONY, 9 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
YODI, 4 years, Maine coon and Russian blue mix, gray, neutered male
Dogs
ALEXANDRIA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, blonde and white, spayed female
ALFIE, 2 years, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, blonde, neutered male
DEXTER, 8 years, German shepherd, black and tan, neutered male
FRANK, 2 years, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
GECKO, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
GINGER, 1 year 6 months, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
MARS, 1 year, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
MAX-A-MILLION, 2 years, Plott hound mix, brindle, neutered male
MILLIE, 6 months, German shepherd mix, black, spayed female
WHITEY, 1 year, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
