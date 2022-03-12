Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 13
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cat
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jade, 8 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Nadia, 2 years, Siamese and snowshoe mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
Dogs
- Charlie, 1 year, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonhound and Labrador retriever mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Paige, 11 months, Belgian Malinois mix, tan and black, spayed female
- Rooster, 2 years, dalmatian and American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- Roscoe, 4 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- Snowy, 1 year 4 months, Alaskan husky and German shepherd mix, white, spayed female
- Taci, 1 year 6 months, black-mouth cur mix, tan, spayed female
- Zuri, 1 year 7 months, great Pyrenees, white, spayed female
