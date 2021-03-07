 Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 7 | SummitDaily.com
Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 7

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Grant is a 2-year-old neutered male Rottweiler mix who loves attention and toys. He gets along with other dogs and might even be able to live with a confident cat.
Photo from Erika Cleveland / Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Dogs

  • Grant, 2 years, Rottweiler mix, tan and white, neutered male
  • Hurricane, 1 year, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
  • Luna, 5 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
  • Nova, 8 months, Rottweiler mix, brown, spayed female
  • Sydney, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese sharpei mix, brown, spayed female
  • Traeger, 9 months, Labrador retriever, black, neutered male
Coco is a 2-year-old, spayed female longhaired cat. She has been slowly adjusting to life at the shelter but is still pretty shy and scared. She will need a quiet home with very patient humans.
Photo from Erika Cleveland / Summit County Animal Control and Shelter

Cats

  • Beauregard, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
  • Coco, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
  • Decker, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male

