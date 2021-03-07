Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 7
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- Grant, 2 years, Rottweiler mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Hurricane, 1 year, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- Luna, 5 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
- Nova, 8 months, Rottweiler mix, brown, spayed female
- Sydney, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese sharpei mix, brown, spayed female
- Traeger, 9 months, Labrador retriever, black, neutered male
Cats
- Beauregard, 3 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Coco, 2 years, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
- Decker, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black tabby, neutered male
