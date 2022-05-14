Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 15
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats:
- Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Fluffy, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, apricot and white, neutered male
- Griffin, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Jade, 10 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- James Dean, 5 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Littlebit, 1 year and 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- May, 1 year, domestic shorthair, tab calico, spayed female
- Pretty Face, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, tortie, spayed female
- Reid, 4 years, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male
- Sally Barber, 1 year and 1 month, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, unaltered female
- Sky, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, unaltered female
- Smoke, domestic longhair, gray, neutered male
- Smokey, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, spayed female
- Sol, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Tigger, 5 years, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Zelda, 1 year and 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
Dogs:
- Annie, 1 year and 5 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
- Bandit, 4 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Boomer, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Buster, 8 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and tricolor, neutered male
- Domino, 10 months, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix, white and black, neutered male
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Fauna, 3 years, Siberian husky and Rottweiler mix, brown and black, spayed female
- Freya, 6 years, black and tan coonound and rottweiler mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Frita, 7 months, Great Dane mix, black, spayed female
- Indy, 10 months, Australian cattle dog mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- Johnny, 1 year and 1 month, Catahoula leopard hound and pit bull terrier mix, brindle, neutered male
- Lola, 1 year and 4 months, Akita mix, black and white, spayed female
- Reggie, 3 years, pit bull terrier mix, tan, neutered male
- Waylon, 1 year and 6 months, Labrador retriever mix, brown and tan, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Eva, 6 months, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
- Kale, 8 months, Guinea pig, red and white, unaltered male
