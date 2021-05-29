Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 30
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- Billy, 1 year old, German shepherd, tan and black, neutered male
- Chipper, 1 year old, border collie mix, tricolor, neutered male
- Cooper, 4 years old, border collie, black and white, neutered male
- Creed, 2 years old, pit bull terrier mix, blue and white, neutered male
- Grant, 2 years old, Labrador retriever and catahoula leopard hound mix, tan and white, neutered male
- Hurricane, 1 year 2 months old, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- Milkshake, 10 weeks old, Labrador retriever mix, brown, neutered male
- Oakley, 1 year 6 months old, Doberman pinscher and American Staffordshire terrier mix, black and tan, neutered male
- Peyton, 4 years old, mastiff, brindle and white, spayed female
- Pixie, 9 months old, toy fox terrier mix, tricolor, spayed female
- Prissy, 1 year 6 months old, toy fox terrier, white and tan, spayed female
- Spot, 2 years old, pit bull terrier and basset hound mix, white, neutered male
- Tonto, 2 years old, Akita mix, yellow, neutered male
- Torpedo, 3 years old, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, neutered male
Cats
- Avatar, 9 years old, domestic shorthair, white and tan, neutered male
- Callique, 2 years old, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
- Cassie, 12 years old, domestic mediumhair, gray and white, spayed female
- Coco, 2 years old, domestic shorthair, chocolate, spayed female
- Duke, 14 years old, Persian, chocolate point, neutered male
- Harper, 9 years old, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- Majestic, 1 year 6 months old, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and tortie, spayed female
- Mango, 10 years old, domestic shorthair mix, brown tabby and white, neutered male
- Phoebe, no age, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Rue, 5 years old, European shorthair mix, flame point, spayed female
