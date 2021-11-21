Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 21
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- CASSIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- FERGUSON, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- FERN, 8 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- FRAN, 5 months, Bengal mix, black and brown tabby, spayed female
- FRANK, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- FREDRICKA, 6 months, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- GINGY, 5 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, neutered male
- HAZEL, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tabby calico, spayed female
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- MOOCHIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white tabby, neutered male
- SCARAMOUCHE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SMOKEY, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- SWEETIE, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed femal
- TWIGGY, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- TWIGHLIGHT, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- TWINKIE, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- TWITTER, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- VICTORIA, 14 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- BEV, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, brindle and white, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- MUFFIN, 2 years, basset hound and Catahoula leopard hound mix, brindle, spayed female
- NATTY, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- SINA, 2 years, pit bull terrier mix, chocolate, spayed female
- SIVA, 6 years, Australian shepherd mix, black and white, spayed female
- SONIC, 1 year 1 month, Siberian husky mix, white, neutered male
- TAMBA, 6 years, German shepherd, black and tan, neutered male
Rabbit
- BILLIE, 3 years, white, unaltered female
Guinea pig
- PK, no age, calico, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local