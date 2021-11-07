Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 7
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- BOBBIE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- BREANNA, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- BRIELLA, 6 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- CASSIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- GINGY, 5 years, domestic shorthair, buff and white, neutered male
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- MOOCHIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
- NOAH, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- SCARAMOUCHE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- ZITI, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- CUDDLES, 7 years, long-haired dachshund, black and tan, spayed female
- HOONAH, 4 years, Alaskan husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KYLIE, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- MAHKAH, 1 year 3 months, Siberian husky and Alaskan Malamute mix, black and white, neutered male
- MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- MERLE, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- NATALIE, 3 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- ROMA, 7 months, Dalmatian mix, white and black, spayed female
- ROXY, 6 years, Labrador retriever and Catahoula leopard hound mix, black and white, spayed female
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- SHEBA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- SKY, 1 year 1 month, Siberian husky mix, white, spayed female
- SNUGGLES, 7 years, long-haired dachshund, black and tan, neutered male
- SONIC, 1 year 1 month, Siberian husky mix, white, neutered male
Guinea pig
- PK, no age, calico, unaltered male
