Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.
Cats
BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
BOOTS, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
CYAN, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female
FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female
HAMISH, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, seal point, neutered male
JELLY BEAN, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
JULLIAN, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
MOOSEY, 4 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
NAVEL, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
SUKI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
SWEETIE, 9 years, domestic mediumhair, cream and brown, spayed female
TOBY, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, neutered male
Dogs
FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male
GORGEOUS GEORGE, 4 years, Great Pyrenees, white and gray, neutered male
HOLLY, 2 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female
LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male
MARY, 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
MAX, 3 years, German shepherd and shiba inu mix, brown and tan, neutered male
RENI, 1 year 2 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female
STANLEY, 1 year 1 month, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male
Guinea pigs
MARSHMELLOW, 11 months, Guinea pig, white and orange, unaltered female
MOCHA, 11 months, Guinea pig, brown, unaltered female
TOMMY, 1 year, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered male
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User