Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

Mary is a 8-month-old lab mix. She loves people and gets along with most dogs but would be a great companion on any new adventure.
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found via their website.

Cats

BABY, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

BIRDIE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female

BOOTS, 3 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

CYAN, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, orange, spayed female

FLUFFY, 2 years, domestic longhair, black, spayed female

HAMISH, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, seal point, neutered male

JELLY BEAN, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

JULLIAN, 10 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

MOOSEY, 4 years, domestic longhair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

NAVEL, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male

SIGMA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

SUKI, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female

SWEETIE, 9 years, domestic mediumhair, cream and brown, spayed female

TOBY, 3 years, domestic mediumhair, brown tabby, neutered male

Dogs

FLASH, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky mix, black and white, neutered male

GORGEOUS GEORGE, 4 years, Great Pyrenees, white and gray, neutered male

HOLLY, 2 years, German shepherd, black and tan, spayed female

LUCAS, 4 years, pit bull terrier, blue and white, neutered male

MARY, 9 months, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female

MAX, 3 years, German shepherd and shiba inu mix, brown and tan, neutered male

RENI, 1 year 2 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, black and tan, spayed female

STANLEY, 1 year 1 month, black mouth cur mix, red and black, neutered male

Guinea pigs

MARSHMELLOW, 11 months, Guinea pig, white and orange, unaltered female

MOCHA, 11 months, Guinea pig, brown, unaltered female

TOMMY, 1 year, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered male

