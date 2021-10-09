Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 10
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Ashe, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male
- Autumn, no age, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Breanna, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Briella, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- Bryson, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
- Caramel, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico tabby, spayed female
- Darth, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- Gigi, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Lucy, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- Noah, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Pumpkin, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female
- Ranger, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- Scotty, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- Shelbie, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- Sidney, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Spice, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, buff, spayed female
- Spider, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Aries, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- Hank, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, tan, neutered male
- Izzi, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- Jazzy, 1 year 8 months, Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix, black and white, spayed female
- Jetta, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, spayed female
- Opie, 10 months, English coonhound (redtick coonhound), liver and white, neutered male
- Remington, 4 years, treeing walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- Sam, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- Sheba, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Sonny, 1 year 10 months, dalmatian mix, white, neutered male
Rabbits
- Bugs Bunny, no age, brown, neutered male
- Domino, no age, white and black, spayed female
- Peter Rabbit, no age, tan, neutered male
- Roger Rabbit, no age, white and black, neutered male
- Thumper, no age, gray, neutered male
