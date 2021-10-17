Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 17
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male
- AUTUMN, 1 year, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- BREANNA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- BRIELLA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- BRYSON, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- GIGI, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- RANGER, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SIDNEY, 1 year 3 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
Dogs
- AJEI, 13 weeks, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
- AKILA, 11 months, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix, white, neutered male
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- CJ, 1 year, boxer and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, neutered male
- EMILY, 4 years, Havanese and papillon mix, white and black, spayed female
- GHOST, 14 weeks, border collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
- HANK, 4 years, Labrador retriever mix, tan, neutered male
- HOONAH, 4 years, Alaskan husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- JAZZY, 1 year 8 months, Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix, black and white, spayed female
- JETTA, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, spayed female
- KEKOA, 13 weeks, Labrador retriever mix, yellow, spayed female
- KYLIE, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- MERLE, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- MUMMY, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- SAM, 10 years, Boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- SANDY, 1 year, soft-coated wheaten terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
- SHEBA, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- SKELETON, 14 weeks, border collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
- SONNY, 1 year 10 months, Labrador retriever mix, white, neutered male
- SPOOK, 14 weeks, border collie mix, black and tricolor, spayed female
