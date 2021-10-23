 Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 24 | SummitDaily.com
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 24

Staff report
  

Aries is a 5-year-old American bulldog. He's a transfer from Kansas and is staying in a foster home while he waits for a permanent one.
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter/Courtesy photo

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.

Cats

  • ALLSPICE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
  • ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male
  • BAMBOO, 4 years, domestic longhair, brown and tan, neutered male
  • BETTIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
  • BOBBIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
  • BOWIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
  • BREANNA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
  • BRIELLA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
  • BRYSON, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
  • CINNAMON, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
  • DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
  • GIGI, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
  • LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
  • NOAH, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
  • NUTMEG, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and calico, spayed female
  • SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
  • SOPHIE, 4 years, domestic longhair, calico, spayed female
  • ZITI, 5 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female

Dogs

  • AJEI, 14 weeks, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
  • ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
  • EMMITT, 1 year 1 month, border collie and Chinese sharpei mix, black and white, neutered male
  • HOONAH, 4 years, Alaskan husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
  • IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
  • JETTA, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, spayed female
  • KYLIE, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
  • MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
  • MERLE, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
  • MUMMY, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
  • REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
  • SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
  • SHEBA, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female

Local
