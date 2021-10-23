Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 24
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- ALLSPICE, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male
- BAMBOO, 4 years, domestic longhair, brown and tan, neutered male
- BETTIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- BOBBIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
- BOWIE, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- BREANNA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- BRIELLA, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, spayed female
- BRYSON, 5 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
- CINNAMON, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- GIGI, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- NOAH, 6 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- NUTMEG, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and calico, spayed female
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SOPHIE, 4 years, domestic longhair, calico, spayed female
- ZITI, 5 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
Dogs
- AJEI, 14 weeks, Labrador retriever mix, black and white, spayed female
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- EMMITT, 1 year 1 month, border collie and Chinese sharpei mix, black and white, neutered male
- HOONAH, 4 years, Alaskan husky mix, tan and black, neutered male
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- JETTA, 1 year 7 months, Labrador retriever and border collie mix, black, spayed female
- KYLIE, 8 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- MAXX, 3 years, Siberian husky, black and white, neutered male
- MERLE, 3 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle, neutered male
- MUMMY, 1 year, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- SAM, 10 years, boxer mix, white and black, neutered male
- SHEBA, 1 year 1 month, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
