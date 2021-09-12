Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 12
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- BRISTOL, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair, black, neutered male
- GIGI, 1 year 5 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- JEMMA, no age, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, spayed female
- JESSA, no age, domestic shorthair, black and white, spayed female
- JESSICA, 3 years, domestic shorthair, orange and white tabby, spayed female
- JOE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- JOSS, no age, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- JULES, no age, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- JUPITER, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- LUCY, 3 years, domestic longhair, dilute calico, spayed female
- NASH, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- NOAH, 5 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- RANGER, 1 year 1 month, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male
- SCOTTY, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- SHELBIE, 8 years, domestic shorthair, dilute calico, spayed female
- SIDNEY, 1 year 2 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- SPIDER, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
- TOSH, 7 years, domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, neutered male
Dogs
- ARIES, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male
- CAROL, 1 year 1 month, Australian cattle dog and Labrador retriever mix, chocolate and tan, spayed female
- IZZI, 5 years, German shepherd mix, black and tan, spayed female
- KATIE, 8 months, Australian shepherd and Australian cattle dog mix, brown and tricolor, spayed female
- ORVILLE, 3 years, papillon mix, black, neutered male
- REMINGTON, 4 years, treeing Walker coonhound, tricolor, neutered male
- SONNY, 1 year 9 months, Dalmatian mix, white, neutered male
- WILBUR, 3 years, papillon mix, tan and black, neutered male
