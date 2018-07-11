Phil Weiser, Democratic nominee for Colorado Attorney General, to visit Frisco on Tuesday, July 17

Phil Weiser, Democratic nominee for Colorado Attorney General, will be visiting Frisco on Tuesday, July 17, for a campaign meet and greet event at HighSide Brewing at 720 Main Street, on the corner of Main Street and Highway 9. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m and will be a chance for locals to meet Weiser and ask about his platform as Colorado's top law enforcer. To RSVP, e-mail Paola Urgiles at paola.philforag@gmail.com

Weiser, who won a hotly contested Democratic primary last month, is a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School and a former Justice Department official under President Obama. Weiser will face the Republican nominee, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, in the upcoming November election.