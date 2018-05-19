Photo essay: Scenes from Summit County cleanup day

Several dozen volunteers, young and old, checked in at 9 a.m. in the town of Frisco for the Annual Countywide Town Cleanup Day. Following the complimentary coffee and donut breakfast, the local residents spread into the neighborhoods, parks, pathways and along the highway with trash bags and gloves to pick up the garbage left over from the 2017-18 winter tourism season. After filling several trash bags in each pair of hands and giving back to the community, the volunteers were treated to a fresh lunch served by town council members.