Photo essay: Scenes from Summit County cleanup day
May 19, 2018
Several dozen volunteers, young and old, checked in at 9 a.m. in the town of Frisco for the Annual Countywide Town Cleanup Day. Following the complimentary coffee and donut breakfast, the local residents spread into the neighborhoods, parks, pathways and along the highway with trash bags and gloves to pick up the garbage left over from the 2017-18 winter tourism season. After filling several trash bags in each pair of hands and giving back to the community, the volunteers were treated to a fresh lunch served by town council members.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge reels from boy’s death as investigation into fatal truck-on-bike collision continues
- CDOT has announced a $550 million plan to improve, expand westbound I-70 near Floyd Hill
- Vail Resorts, Breckenridge Town Council remain at odds over parking garage plan
- Boosted by $7.4M deal, Summit County real estate springs into April
- New single-track, off-road trail will extend from Boulder to downtown Winter Park