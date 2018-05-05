 Photo essay: Summit High students take part in Hands Only CPR training day | SummitDaily.com

Photo essay: Summit High students take part in Hands Only CPR training day

Photos by Hugh Carey
Summit High School held its annual Hands Only CPR day on Thursday inside the school's gymnasium to teach young people the correct life-saving techniques. The local firefighters led the CPR training courses, as students participated in medical demonstrations including the "Stop the Bleed" booth where they had to repair mocked-up cut-off limbs using a medical tourniquet. The students left with the ability to save a life if the need arises.