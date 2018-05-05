Photo essay: Summit High students take part in Hands Only CPR training day
May 5, 2018
Summit High School held its annual Hands Only CPR day on Thursday inside the school's gymnasium to teach young people the correct life-saving techniques. The local firefighters led the CPR training courses, as students participated in medical demonstrations including the "Stop the Bleed" booth where they had to repair mocked-up cut-off limbs using a medical tourniquet. The students left with the ability to save a life if the need arises.
Trending In: Local
- Video: Tangled Summit County moose highlights folly of luring wildlife
- Prices hike for Green Mountain Reservoir camping
- The White River National Forest annual passes for sale
- Breckenridge’s Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant hosts Cinco de Mayo celebration to benefit BOEC
- Breckenridge State of the Town set for May 16 at Town Hall
Trending Sitewide
- At Summit County State of the River meeting, officials warn of water catastrophe in the West
- Spring storm in Summit County: 6 inches and counting
- Widow of Granite Mountain Hotshot crew leader talks wildfire safety
- Verizon cell towers one step closer to calling Breckenridge downtown
- Spring snowstorm blankets Colorado mountains, sparking skier joy and traffic snarls