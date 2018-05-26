 Photo essay: Woodward Wrecktangle under construction at Copper | SummitDaily.com

Photo essay: Woodward Wrecktangle under construction at Copper

Several feet away from the melting snow at the Copper Mountain base, the Woodward Wrecktangle is shaping up to open on June 10 following its construction by resort employees. The Wrecktanlge is a 200-foot long and 20-foot high ninja obstacle course, features nine sections of rope swings, suspended platforms and zip lines all above safety nets and found in Center Village.