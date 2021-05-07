 Photos: CMC students celebrate graduation | SummitDaily.com
Photos: CMC students celebrate graduation

Staff report
  

Colorado Mountain College students from the Breckenridge and Dillon campuses walked across the stage Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge to celebrate the completion of associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificates.

More than 115 Summit County students graduated Friday, with 65% of them earning two- and four-year degrees.

The Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge and Dillon campuses held their commencement ceremony Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Graduate Javiar Pineda bumps elbows with Colorado Mountain College President Carrie Besnette Hauser while receiving his bachelor's degree in sustainability studies Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Colorado Mountain College student Brooke Dames speaks at graduation Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Students earning bachelor's degrees wore black gowns at the Colorado Mountain College graduation Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College
Students earning associate degrees wore blue gowns at the Colorado Mountain College graduation Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.
Photo by Matthew E. Lit / Colorado Mountain College

Education
