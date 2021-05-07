Photos: CMC students celebrate graduation
Colorado Mountain College students from the Breckenridge and Dillon campuses walked across the stage Friday, May 7, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge to celebrate the completion of associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificates.
More than 115 Summit County students graduated Friday, with 65% of them earning two- and four-year degrees.
