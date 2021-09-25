 Photos: Explosion of golden fall foliage captures Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Explosion of golden fall foliage captures Summit County

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

An assortment of fall colors are seen beneath a cloudy sky.
Jeremy Molina/Courtesy photo
Yellow and orange aspen leaves stand out in contrast to a rocky mountainside.
Janie Koehler/Courtesy photo
From this photographer’s point of view, the landscape changes from gold, to green, to blue.
Carol Wagner/Courtesy photo
A fox takes in the view of the changing seasons.
Deb Ksiazek/Courtesy photo
Homes are hidden by an expanse of aspen trees.
Dave Britton/Courtesy photo
A cyclist pedals through a variety of colored leaves bordering the recpath near Copper Mountain.
Eddie Bowers/Courtesy photo

 

