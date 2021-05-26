Photos: Summit seniors celebrate in graduation parade
Summit County celebrated the class of 2021 during a parade Wednesday, May 26, down Main Street in Breckenridge. The parade, which has become an annual event, is a holdover from spring 2020, when seniors couldn’t celebrate graduation in person because of the pandemic.
