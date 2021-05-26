 Photos: Summit seniors celebrate in graduation parade | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Summit seniors celebrate in graduation parade

Summit County celebrated the class of 2021 during a parade Wednesday, May 26, down Main Street in Breckenridge. The parade, which has become an annual event, is a holdover from spring 2020, when seniors couldn’t celebrate graduation in person because of the pandemic.

Summit County high school seniors drive down Main Street in Breckenridge during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Vehicles carrying graduating seniors from Summit County high schools drive down Main Street during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Summit County senior Maddie Nations sits on top of the roof of a Jeep during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Summit County high school seniors Lindy Chavira, left, and Alex Casillas paint the rear window of a car before the start of the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Summit County high school seniors Katherine Puc, left, and Maclean Donovan, right, paint the rear window of a vehicle before the start of the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Painted names of Summit County seniors are pictured on the rear window of a vehicle during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
A stuffed tiger, the Summit High School mascot, is pictured through the front window of a vehicle during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Students ride down Main Street during the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Summit High School senior Alex Casillas' reflection is seen as he paints the rear window of a vehicle before the class of 2021 graduate parade Wednesday, May 26, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
