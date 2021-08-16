 Photos: The Pad hotel and hostel takes shape in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: The Pad hotel and hostel takes shape in Silverthorne

Local Local |

The Pad hotel and hostel is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11, in Silverthorne. The space is set to open in September.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The Pad hotel and hostel is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11, in Silverthorne. The space is set to open in September.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
Once completed, The Pad's event space can be rented by the public.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
One of The Pad's guest rooms, themed like a shipping container, is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The Pad's exterior patio faces the Blue River.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The Pad's co-working space will be open to the public once The Pad hotel and hostel opens in September.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
A mural in The pad was created by a Summit County resident.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The bar and lobby space of The Pad is set to open in September.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
Aspen Lounge, located in The Pad, is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
One of The Pad's guest rooms is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
One of the guest hot tub areas of The Pad's is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
A guest hot tub area and a mural painted by a local artist are pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
One of The Pad's guest rooms, themed like a shipping container, is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The view from the upstairs deck outside The Pad's event space is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography
The view from the upstairs deck outside The Pad's event space is pictured Thursday, Aug. 11.
Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Business
See more