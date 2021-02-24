Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit to host virtual events for National Nutrition Month

The Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit , a local organization that promotes access to nutrition education, will host four livestream events in March in celebration of National Nutrition Month.

The virtual events are free and will take place each Thursday in March via Facebook.com/PantsSummitCtyCO . According to a press release from the group, the events will provide a cooking demonstration and discussions on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The theme for the month is “personalize your plate,” as events will discuss creating healthy meals that meet people’s cultural and personal food preferences.