Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to host Medicare webinar series

The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging will be presenting a four-part Medicare series in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District.

The classes, which will be taught by State Health Insurance Program counselors, will provide information and education on Medicare.

The first class in the series will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and will focus on Medicare eligibility and coverage. The classes will be every Thursday for four weeks throughout February, April, June, August and October.

People can register to join the classes by visiting PPACG.org/events.