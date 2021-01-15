Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to host Medicare webinar series
The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging will be presenting a four-part Medicare series in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District.
The classes, which will be taught by State Health Insurance Program counselors, will provide information and education on Medicare.
The first class in the series will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and will focus on Medicare eligibility and coverage. The classes will be every Thursday for four weeks throughout February, April, June, August and October.
People can register to join the classes by visiting PPACG.org/events.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.