Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to host Social Security 101 course

The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the Social Security Administration to host a Social Security 101 class at 4 p.m. Jan. 25.

The class will be held virtually. According to a news release, the class is open to anyone who is approaching retirement age, adult children of a person who uses Social Security or anyone who is interested.

The course will cover eligibility for retirement and how age and work affect retirement benefits. The course also will go over spousal, children’s, survivor and disability benefits and how to apply for them.

To register for the class, visit PPACG.org/events. The organization will host more classes throughout the year on March 29, May 24, July 26, Sept. 27 and Nov. 15.