Pile burning planned Tuesday at Keystone Gulch
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting pile-burning operations Tuesday, May 11, at Keystone Gulch, according to a news release.
Ignitions are expected to begin around 10 a.m. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and surrounding areas, and community members should avoid calling 911 to report any sightings from the area.
Conditions are favorable for the burns due to the recent storm and lingering snowpack, according to the Forest Service. Fire crews will be on scene to monitor potential smoke impacts and fuel consumption during the day, and the piles will be allowed to burn and smolder unattended overnight. Monitoring of the piles will continue periodically over the coming days until they are completely out.
