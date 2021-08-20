Playhouse Project auction begins with proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity

A child swings on the Crooked House, by Travis Construction, on Aug. 6 at Marina Park in Dillon. Three playhouses will be auctioned off to raise money for Summit Habitat for Humanity.

Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography

The three children’s playhouses at Marina Park in Dillon will be auctioned off beginning Friday, Aug. 20.

Proceeds from the playhouses — which were built and donated by Travis Construction, Rockridge Building Co. and MW Golden Constructors — will be donated to Summit Habitat for Humanity to support its mission in addressing housing needs. In addition, Summit Realtors will match money raised by the auction, up to $12,000, to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

The playhouses are on display through Sept. 6, when the bidding closes. The playhouses will be delivered free of charge if an auction winner is located in Summit County.

Visit PlayhouseProjects.org to bid and for more information.