Police presence in Dillon causes lockdown at Dillon Valley Elementary School Tuesday

Police activity in Dillon Valley near the Dillon Valley West Condominium Association has part of the subdivision blocked, and Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that law enforcement in the area is trying to take an armed individual into custody.

Dillon Valley Elementary School is currently in lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“We’ve got enough police presence down there, and we’ve got the area blocked off,” FitzSimons said. “It’s not so close to school that we need to evacuate it, but they are locked down.”

Because it is still an active investigation, FitzSimons said that is the only public information available at this time, but another text alert will be sent out when the area is safe for travel again.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department has requested that the public avoid the area.

This is a developing story.