Police respond to false report of bank robbery in Frisco

Police officers respond to the Wells Fargo bank in Frisco on a false report of a robbery on May 30, 2021.

Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Law enforcement agencies from around Summit County responded to a false report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo in Frisco Sunday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, police received a call from a man who said he saw two people in the foyer of the building and thought there was an armed robbery in progress, despite the bank being closed on Sundays. Officers blocked off the immediate area with their vehicles, but the report turned out to be a false alarm, according to Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman.