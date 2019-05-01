Polis designates May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers this spring to be extra cautious around motorcyclists. Motorcycle deaths are up 32% in Colorado since 2011, according to CDOT, and fatalities tend to peak during the summer months when they’re most common on the road.

“Motorcyclists, along with pedestrians and bicyclists, are among the most vulnerable roadway users,” said Soshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director. “Therefore, it’s imperative that drivers make an extra effort to check their surroundings and use extra care when in the vicinity of motorcyclist, pedestrians and bicyclists.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis signed off on a proclamation designating May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, encouraging drivers to provide extra space for motorcyclists on roadways, and to take advantage of the state’s Motorcycle Safety Operator Safety Training program.

CDOT recommends drivers allow extra space when following a motorcycle, using the “three second rule” to ensure an adequate distance. Additionally, CDOT recommends taking an extra look when turning left at intersections, and checking mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging with traffic.