Positivity rate drops to within level blue, but 51 new cases keep Summit County in yellow
Summit County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,110. No hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, keeping the total number since March 5, 2020, at 128.
Also this week, the county reported two additional deaths from the virus, which occurred Feb. 5 and 6. No additional information about the deaths was provided, and the total number of deaths since the pandemic began is unclear.
On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county has remained within level yellow. According to the state’s dial dashboard, the county was reporting 158.2 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 41.9 cases per 100,000 people from last week and falls within level yellow on the dial.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — fell within level blue on Friday at 3.9%, which is down 0.5 percentage points from last week.
The county’s hospitalization data also falls within level blue on the dashboard, with 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.
Vaccine data
On Tuesday, March 2, the county updated its webpage to include data on the distribution of vaccines.
According to the webpage, 27% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 17% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 69% have been vaccinated.
Outbreaks
Summit County reported six outbreaks over the week at the following locations:
- Two cases at Ski Tip Lodge in Keystone
- Two cases at the Silverthorne Recreation Center
- Two cases at Cala Pub and Restaurant in Dillon
- Two cases at the Outpost cafeteria at Keystone Resort
- Five cases at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Breckenridge
- Seven cases at the UPS in Silverthorne
School data
The Summit School District reported three quarantines over the week:
- One quarantine issued Sunday, March 7, at Summit Cove Elementary due to a positive COVID-19 case
- One quarantine issued Sunday, March 7, at Snowy Peaks due to symptoms of the virus
- One quarantine issued Wednesday, March 10, in the administration building due to symptoms of the virus
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584. The site will be closed Sunday because of weather.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 591 Center Circle. No appointment, insurance or identification required. This site will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to weather.
• Vail Health testing in Breckenridge: Testing available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Speakeasy Movie Theater, 103 S. Harris St. To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/covidscheduling.
The following links have information about how to get vaccinated:
• Get on a list to be vaccinated through the public health department in Summit County, or any other county: CoMassVax.org
• Centura Health: Centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• List of vaccination providers across Colorado: CoCOVIDVaccine.org
People ages 60 and older, health care workers, first responders, educators and grocery workers are eligible for the vaccine. Educators and child care workers should ask their employer about scheduling an appointment.
People with questions about the local response to COVID-19 can call the county’s hotline at 970-668-9730 or email covidquestions@summitcountyco.gov.
