Preliminary hearing scheduled for Breckenridge Grand Vacations project

An overview of Breckenridge on March 16, 2020, shows empty parking lots for Breckenridge Ski Area. Breckenridge Grand Vacations plans to build residential units on the North Gondola Lot in addition to the Gold Rush lots.

Photo by Elaine Collins

The proposed Breckenridge Grand Vacations development on the North Gondola, North Gold Rush and South Gold Rush lots has made its way to the Breckenridge Planning Commission. A preliminary hearing for the project is scheduled at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The planning commission meeting will be held via Zoom and can be accessed at Bit.ly/3dylT6J . Telephone instructions are listed at Bit.ly/3gomIAA .

According to the meeting agenda , the proposed master plan for the lots includes density of 143 single-family equivalents — a unit of measure used in the planning process that indicates a building has the average characteristics of a single-family home in the area. The site area is just under 24 acres.

The proposal also includes roadway and pedestrian improvements, including a roundabout at Park Avenue and French Street, a gondola and a parking garage.