Preliminary site plan approved for Fourth Street North, an extension of Fourth Street Crossing

A rendering shows an aerial view of the central plaza proposed as part of the Fourth Street North development.

Rendering from Milender White presentation to Silverthorne Town Council

A preliminary site plan for Fourth Street North, an extension of Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing development, was approved unanimously by Silverthorne Town Council at last week’s meeting.

Plans for Fourth Street North are taking place as construction continues at Fourth Street Crossing. Fourth Street North is proposed to include a hotel; mixed-use buildings with retail, restaurant and service space; residential units including workforce housing; and a central plaza with a commercial building, outdoor seating and a climbing wall.

The proposed development includes two mixed-use buildings along Fifth Street, a four-story parking structure with 190 spaces along Adams Avenue, and another mixed-use building that will include parking, commercial space and residential units on Adams Avenue.

A four-story, 111-room hotel and a fourth mixed-use building is proposed to be built along Colorado Highway 9, north of the town’s fire station building. A three-story residential building for workforce housing rental units is proposed to be built between Fifth and Sixth Streets. A “plaza” commercial building surrounded by outdoor seating and pedestrian walkways is proposed for the interior of the project.

Fourth Street North project applicant Milender White Development Executive Tim Fredregill, who is also leading the Fourth Street Crossing development, presented the plan to council.

“The core focus is really this central plaza and entertainment district we hope to create here which includes public gathering space,” Fredregill said during the meeting.

Town planning manager Lina Lesmes explained that the applicant proposed standards different than what’s allowed in the town code for uses, density, height, parking, architecture and landscaping. For example, the workforce housing building is a stand-alone residential building, which is not allowed in town core standards. In addition, the applicant requested a density of 27 units per acre while town core standards are 16 units per acre.

The application was presented to council after the town planning commission passed the preliminary planned unit development and site plan 3-2 with 24 conditions, including that the applicant must provide a study to justify the parking proposed for the workforce housing building, add architectural and ornamental details that emphasize the mountain setting, and make changes to comply with the Town Core District Design Standards.

Fredregill said during the meeting that Milender White is able to meet 23 of the conditions with the exception of the condition that the density of the workforce housing building be reduced. He said the developers feel 40 units is appropriate for the building based on a community survey, which found that 91% of the public believed that 40-60 units were appropriate at the location. He noted that workforce housing is a critical need in the area, and council agreed to remove the condition.

Council member Kevin McDonald asked if about 60% of the units could be restricted to workers who make no more than 60% of area median income, which is $67,200 for a single person in Summit County. Fredregill said the model currently puts units around 73% of area median income and that the project would need public support to lower the rates. McDonald pointed out that the difference in rental rates could amount to about $200 per month.

Council member Michael Spry praised the climbing wall element of the project.

“Where is Silverthorne’s Eiffel Tower? Where is Silverthorne’s gateway arch? Where is Silverthorne’s spire that says, ‘Hey, here’s something different and new as we’re going down this development path?’ Spry asked. ”So whether it’s a climbing wall, or whether it’s something else that is included in this, I really appreciate that thought.”

While some details may be adjusted in future council meetings, the council agreed to move forward with the project.