Preliminary site plans for Blue River Flats II approved by Silverthorne Town Council

A rendering shows what the second phase of Blue River Flats could look like once completed. The project will sit next to the first phase, which is along Colorado Highway 9 and contains 46 units. The second phase will contain 30 units.

Silverthorne Town Council packet/Courtesy rendering

The town of Silverthorne recently approved preliminary site plans for the second phase of Blue River Flats along Colorado Highway 9.

According to a staff report , the development will sit on 1.66 acres next to the first phase and contain about 30 units in three three-story buildings. The property will also hold an additional parking garage and sit adjacent to the Blue River.

Much of the same design materials used on the first phase of the development will be used in the second.

Though council members had a few suggestions for applicant Ken Marsh, such as adding more appealing design elements to the buildings near Highway 9 and adding windows to the first floor of the development, the preliminary site plans were approved by Town Council unanimously.

The first phase of the development had 46 units, which sold from $455,000 to $839,000, and sits to the north of the second phase.