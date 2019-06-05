Preregistration for 4th annual Heart Health Walk in Breckenridge ends Thursday night

More than 700 people and pets participate in the third annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk at Carter Park in Breckenridge last June. Preregistration will remain open for this year's heart walk until 10 p.m. Thursday. The walk will be on Saturday.

Joe Vandal / Courtesy of Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Little time remains to preregister for Saturday’s fourth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk with the deadline at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Those who register before the walk will be included in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. The walk will be Saturday at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

The annual event was created in honor of Rob Millisor, Breckenridge Grand Vacation’s former owner and developer who died of a heart attack in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip in Nepal.

The event will feature a variety of options for participants, including a 5K trail run, a 5K trail walk and a 1-mile town walk.

All proceeds will go to support heart health programs, education and research. Organizers report the walk is nearing its $200,000 goal after raising more than $165,000.

This is a no-dog event. Walk-ins are welcome, but preregistration is highly recommended. Participants should expect to receive morning snacks, an event T-shirt and commemorative gifts.

After the walk, there will be live entertainment, a heart-healthy lunch, children’s activities and healthy lifestyle booths. Also, two people, one from the 5K run and one from the walk, will be randomly chosen to receive a seven-night vacation with Interval International.

For more information, go to BGVGives.org or contact BGV Gives program manager Deb Edwards at 970-547-8748 or dedwards@breckgv.com.