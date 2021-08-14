Price of Breckenridge homes comparable to those sold in San Diego

Most residents and county officials already know Summit County is an expensive place to live, but according to a recent report by LendingTree, the prices of homes in Breckenridge are comparable to those sold in major California cities.

The report uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the 50 U.S. towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 that had the most expensive median home values. One of the towns that was the most expensive — in raw dollars — in the U.S. was Breckenridge.

The report stated that the median price of a house in Breckenridge is $579,600, about the same as the median price of a home in San Diego, which costs $563,700.

The report also stated that relative to income, homes in Breckenridge are some of the most expensive, in addition to Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, and Jackson, Wyoming. In all three areas, “The median home price is an average of 8.19 times higher than the median area household income.”

Even more telling is that the report states buying a home in one of these 50 towns is nearly as expensive as buying a home in the nation’s 50 largest metros. On the flip side, “People who live in towns tend to earn less income than they do in metros.”