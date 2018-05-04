Prices hike for Green Mountain Reservoir camping

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that Green Mountain Reservoir along with a few other campgrounds will be operated and maintained by the forestwide campground concessionaire, White River Recreation, beginning this summer. USFS will also be raising rates for campgrounds this summer.

Pricing for all campgrounds around Green Mountain Reservoir will increase from $13 to $18 per night, with the exception of Blue River Campground which will change from $14 to $20 per night. The camping fee covers one motor vehicle plus a towed camper or one RV and a motor vehicle per single camp site. Extra vehicles occupying a single campsite will be charged $6 and additional vehicles using a double site will also be required to pay the extra vehicle fee.

Additionally, the Green Mountain Reservoir annual pass will only be offered for one more camping season. The fee will be $90 for unlimited camping visits, with a limit of 14 days per visit, during the season at any of the single unit, non-reservation campsites. Green Mountain Reservoir passes may be purchased on-site at the Cow Creek South Campground from the campground hosts once they open mid-May, or from the White River Recreation Operations Manager in Lowry Campground (Lake Dillon) after mid-May.

Cow Creek South will be the only Green Mountain Reservoir campground on the reservation system this summer.

Visitors to these sites will need to follow the standard White River National Forest's party size limits for campsites. Single sites are managed for 10 people per campsite and double sites are managed to 20 people per site. White River Recreation will manage the sites from mid- to late-May through early October. The Forest Service may open some sites outside White River Recreation's operating season depending on demand and staffing capacity. For more information about the White River National Forest, as well as a full list of campsites, visit FS.usda.gov/recmain/whiteriver/recreation.