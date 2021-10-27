Private Christian school did not open in Dillon as planned

Mountain House Academy, a private Christian elementary school that planned to open in Dillon this year, is not operating at its intended location in Dillon.

Town of Dillon spokesperson Kerstin Anderson said the town has no knowledge of school operations at 124 Main St. in Dillon. The Facebook page for the school has also been deleted.

Erica Bull and other representatives of the planned school did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Summit Daily News.