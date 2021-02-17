Public meeting scheduled for Peak Ranch Resource Project

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety will host a public meeting from 3-4:30 p.m. March 3 regarding the Peak Ranch Resource Project. The project is a proposed gravel mine operation north of Silverthorne. The meeting will be held via Zoom and those interested can access the meeting at Bit.ly/2Zt8x3L.

The division is currently reviewing Peak Materials’ construction materials reclamation permit application for the project. According to a notice from the division, the review period for the application is scheduled to close March 16. The application then will be scheduled for consideration by the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board at the April 21-22 board meeting. Prior to the board meeting, a hearing conference will take place, but details have not yet been determined.