Rain forecast for Memorial Day

Summit County should have some warmer and drier conditions over the coming days, but scattered showers are still expected this week.

The slow-moving storm system that hit Summit County this weekend is forecast to continue over Memorial Day, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin. Entrekin said that the worst of the storm would pass Sunday, but there could still be some rain Monday.

“We’re still going to see a fair amount of showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, in the morning and early afternoon,” Entrekin said. “… Probably not as widespread as (Sunday), but if you’re out camping and that sort of thing you should still expect to get wet.”

Entrekin said the weather would dry out somewhat toward the middle of the week, though there could be some scattered showers in the afternoons and evenings.

“It will still be a lot drier than it was this weekend,” Entrekin said.

The high temperature Monday should be in the mid-50s with a low in the mid-30s. Temperatures should also start to increase in towns early in the week, with highs reaching into the 60s as early as Tuesday. Temperatures could rise into the 70s by Thursday, which should last into the weekend, Entrekin said.

Motorists should use caution driving over high-mountain passes as rain and snow have created hazardous conditions.

“In some of our webcams we are seeing some snow has been falling up there on Eisenhower Tunnel and the pass, so folks traveling certainly need to use a little extra caution,” Entrekin said. “Most of the roads look wet, but there are some areas like Berthoud and Loveland where there are some slushy conditions and some slick areas for those travelers.”

The fire danger level in Summit County is currently rated as low.